Nnadozie: Nigeria goalkeeper makes losing debut for Paris FC against PSG

The 19-year-old made her bow for Sandrine Soubeyrand's team as they stuttered at home against the visitors on Tuesday

Chiamaka Nnadozie made her long-awaited Paris FC debut in Tuesday’s 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly match.

After a superb outing at the Women's World Cup last year, the Nigeria international joined the French top-flight outfit on an 18-month deal from Nigerian Women's Premier League side Rivers Angels.

Since her move in January, the 19-year-old has waited patiently for her maiden appearance, which was hampered by the coronavirus outbreak that forced the cancellation of the 2019-20 season.

However, she ended her wait on Tuesday as coach Sandrine Soubeyrand brought her on as a second-half substitute for Camille Pecharman.

Despite featuring in the second half, she could do little as her team bowed to the city rivals, who were preparing for the final stages of the Uefa Women's Champions League in Orly.

Paris made a bright start to the game and almost gained the lead through captain Gaetane Thiney but her well-struck free-kick was denied by the PSG goalkeeper in the 10th minute.

Five minutes later, Paris were close to finding another breakthrough but Daphné Corboz's brilliant shot came off the crossbar.

However, Olivier Echouafni's team broke the deadlock in the 29th minute to claim a narrow first-half lead against Paris in the closed-door encounter at the ADP-Paris FC Training Centre Group.

At the break, Soubeyrand made seven changes to the starting line-up, introducing Nnadozie but PSG grabbed the second goal of the match 10 minutes from the spot after the restart of the match.

In the 75th minute, Julie Soyer deflected into her side's net to gift PSG the third goal and Clara Mateo's fine attempt to reduce the deficit was denied against by the goalkeeper four minutes later.

The breakthrough for the hosts finally came when Coumba Sow headed in a corner kick from Théa Gréboval in the 80th minute but the visitors netted a minute from time to seal a morale-boosting win.

Following the friendly defeat to PSG, they will look to avoid a repeat in the reserve fixture in Saint-Germain-en-Laye on July 27.