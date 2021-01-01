N'Koudou scores as Besiktas hit Hatayspor for seven

The French winger of Cameroonian background was among the scorers as the Black Eagles strolled past the Star of the South on Saturday evening

Georges-Kevin N'Koudou capped a fine outing with a goal as Besiktas silenced Hatayspor 7-0 in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig outing.

Inspired by four goals by Cyle Larin, the Black Eagles proved too hot to handle by visiting Star of the South at the Vodafone Park.

Still basking in the euphoria of their 3-2 away win at Rizespor – which saw them extend their unbeaten run to six across all competitions, Sergen Yalcin’s men got off to a flying start against Omer Erdogan’s side.

Two minutes into the game, Nigeria’s David Akintola headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear an inswinging corner kick.

While the visitors were still trying to recover from their early setback, Besiktas doubled their advantage through Larin in the 11th minute.

Receiving a pass from Atiba Hutchinson in the goal area, the Canada international powered a close-range effort past goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi.

Three minutes later, the 26-year-old completed his brace of the evening with the easiest of finishes having been teed up by Adem Ljajic.

In the goal-laden first half, N'Koudou handed his team a four-goal lead in the 38th minute. The former France youth international of Cameroonian descent slotted the ball past Mohamedi thanks to good work from Rachid Ghezzal.

A minute before the half time break, Ridvan Yilmaz ensured that the hosts went into the tunnel with a five-goal lead.

Nothing changed in the second half as Besiktas continued their dominance in all departments of the encounter.

In the 55th minute, it was Larin who got his hat-trick after capitalising on a back pass from Turkish defender Yusuf Abdioglu to rifle home from close range.

Larin got his fourth strike of the one-sided encounter ten minutes later. This time, he steered a Valentin Rosier cross home.

N’Koudou – who now boasts of four goals in his last three league outings – was replaced in the 43rd minute for Yilmaz due to injury, while Leicester City loanee Ghezzal and Congo's Fabrice Nsakala were in action from start to finish.

Thanks to this result, Besiktas remain at the summit of the Turkish elite division log with 81 points from 37 matches.