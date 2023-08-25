Nightmare for Real Madrid! Vinicius Jr leaves Celta Vigo clash with leg injury

Madrid's star winger was substituted after just 18 minutes of his side's third La Liga contest of the season.

Pulled up with leg injury after 15 minutes

Replaced by Joselu

Adds to growing Real Madrid injury list

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius appeared to tweak the back of his left leg after embarking on a run down the left of the pitch just 13 minutes into the game. The Brazilian tried to carry on, but only lasted a further five before asking to be substituted. It didn't appear to be a major knock, but will only add to Carlo Ancelotti's injury concerns with both Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao out for the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are already short of attacking options, with Karim Benzema departing for the Saudi Pro League and newcomer Arda Guler missing with a knee injury. There is no obvious backup left-winger in the squad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid will look to get a result against Celta, who narrowly avoided relegation last year. The two sides are locked at 0-0 at the break.