Nigeria's latest position in the Fifa World Rankings revealed

Despite holding the Selecao in Singapore, Gernot Rohr’s men dropped one place in the ratings released by the world footballing ruling body on Thursday

Nigeria have dropped a place in Fifa’s world rankings for October despite forcing Brazil to a 1-1 draw in Singapore.

The 2013 African champions gathered 1481 points to rank no. 35 in the world and third in Africa behind Senegal [20th in the world], and Tunisia [29th].

African champions Algeria remain unmoved to stay fourth in Africa and 38th in the world with 1469 points.

However, the Super Eagles’ opponents in November’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Benin Republic and Lesotho suffered contrasting fortunes.

The Squirrels moved a place up to claim 82nd spot in the world [18th in Africa], while the Crocodiles ranked 138th [39th in Africa] moved a place southward.

Article continues below

Belgium, France, Brazil, and England occupy the first four places in the world with 2018 Fifa World Cup hosts, Russia in 37th place.

The next Fifa World Ranking will be published on 28 November.