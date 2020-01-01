Nigerian wonderkid Eze may leave QPR, Les Ferdinand admits

The Nigeria prospect is attracting interest from Premier League clubs after his impressive displays in the Championship this term

QPR director of football, Les Ferdinand, admitted that the club might lose talented Eberechi Eze in the summer with rumours swirling around his future at Loftus Road.

Eze has been a standout player in Mark Warburton's team this season, starting every one of their league games, and he has a tally of 12 goals and eight assists in 37 Championship appearances.

The 21-year-old playmaker has been recently linked with a move to the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace reportedly interested in his services.

Ferdinand revealed the top-flight club that made an approach for the youngster in January and also disclosed that they are resolved to losing him in the summer transfer window.

“Crystal Palace made an enquiry, but we never got to any fee or any negotiations in terms of what it was going to take. They made an enquiry about him and that was it,” he told the Beautiful Game Podcast.

“I think that is out of our hands. We may get an offer we can’t refuse.

“We are trying to build something here but at the same time we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets and losing those assets will enable us to replenish the squad which because of Financial Fair Play and the way things work in the Championship, for us as a football club that is the only way we can survive and move forward.”

Eze is currently enjoying his best campaign in terms of goal return and the former Tottenham Hotspur forward is impressed by the Nigerian's qualities, describing him as one of the best players he has ever seen.

“If you look at his footballing ability I could put him down as one of the best I have seen in terms of what I have been fortunate to play with in my career," he continued.

“When I see some of the things he does on a football and how comfortable he is on a football, I put him up there as one of the best I have seen.

“Whether he fulfils his potential to be one of the best I have worked with time will tell but in terms of his ability with the ball certainly he is one of the best I have seen.”