Nigeria yet to get 2019 Women's World Cup prize money - Shehu Dikko

The Nigerian football body's vice president says they are yet to access its prize money 10 months after the tournament in France

Nigeria Football Federation's second vice president Sheku Dikko disclosed the country is yet to access its prize money from the 2019 Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999 and were entitled to receiving 1 million US dollars for recording such a feat.

The NFF had expected to confirm receipt of the prize money and the clubs' benefits in December 2019.

Amid the delay, Fifa exclusively explained to Goal in February, it is in the process of completing its payment obligation to participating countries, which included Nigeria.

"Regarding your request, as part of our long-term vision to invest into the development of women’s football at all levels, prior to last year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in France, Fifa announced that it would more than triple the financial contribution for participating Member Associations in the tournament to USD 50 million," Will Shand, a member of Fifa's media department wrote to Goal.

"On prize money, Fifa is currently working with a small number of member associations – including the NFF - to conclude outstanding prize money related to last year’s tournament."

The NFF top official expressed surprise at the payment delay from Fifa but assured the Federation will waste no time to disburse the funds when paid.

“I really don’t know the process of the Fifa payment of the prize money," Dikko told Leadership Newspaper.

"But what I know is once Fifa pays the share promises, the team is first line charge and will be paid promptly.

"Even two weeks ago, Fifa was in Nigeria working with NFF on some projects and I know the clubs' benefit fund has since been paid and given to the clubs."

Nigeria will take on either Niger or Togo in the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifier in June as they gear up to retain their crown later this year.