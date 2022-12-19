'Nigeria would have reached World Cup semis in Qatar' - Super Eagle keeper Noble makes bold declaration

Goalkeeper John Noble believes Nigeria would have reached the semis of the just concluded World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria fell during the final qualifying round

Noble believes Nigeria could have reached last four

Credits Super Eagles team spirit as key component

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria's bid to qualify for their seventh World Cup in history disappeared in thin air after failing to get past Ghana in the playoffs.

The two nations played to a goalless draw in the first meeting played in Kumasi before drawing 1-1 in the second leg and as a result, the Black Stars qualified for the prestigious global competition that ended on Sunday, on the away goals rule.

Argentina were crowned as champions after getting the better of France in the penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 draw in regulation and extra time.

WHAT HE SAID: "If the Super Eagles had the opportunity to play at the World Cup this year it would have been a different thing altogether,” Noble told Brila FM.

"The players were ready and wanted to give their best, especially those who have never been to the World Cup.

"If Nigeria had qualified it would have been a different story because I believe in the spirit in the camp and I believe Nigeria would have gotten to the semi-final.“

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana, Tunisia, and Cameroon crashed out in the group stage leaving Senegal and Morocco in the competition.

The Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 16 after falling 3-0 against England. The Atlas Lions eliminated Spain and Portugal to set a semi-final date with France.

The North African side fell 2-0 and dropped to the third-place play-off where they lost 2-1 to 2018 runners-up Croatia.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria will return to action in March in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, with the view of being crowned African champions once more.