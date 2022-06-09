Nigeria underrated Sierra Leone before and ‘those mistakes will not happen again’ – Uzoho

The 23-year-old custodian reveals Super Eagles’ readiness to come up against Leone Stars in their Group A opener at Abuja National Stadium

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has admitted they had underrated Sierra Leone before, as they face off this time in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Abuja National Stadium on Thursday.

The two nations met two years ago in a qualifier where Nigeria raced into a 4-0 lead at the half-time break but they later crumbled in the second period to allow Leone Stars back to snatch a 4-4 draw in Benin City.

According to the 23-year-old, Uzoho, who turns out for Cypriot outfit Omonia FC, they have already learnt from their past mistakes and the same will never happen again.

“I think we will be more focused against Sierra Leone tomorrow [Thursday],” Uzoho told the media as quoted by Punch. “I think we lost focus in that game against Sierra Leone in Benin because we thought the game was already won after leading 4-0 in the first half.

“We underrated them and we have learnt from that bitter experience. Those mistakes will not happen again. Football is not about pride, so we are going to respect our opponents this time around, give our all, and see what happens.”

His sentiments were echoed by Everton winger Alex Iwobi, who said they are ready to make amends and get a win against Sierra Leone.

“Of course, we remember the game against the Leone Stars about two years ago, which ended 4-4,” Iwobi said as quoted by the same portal. “But we are desperate now to prove a point that we should have won that game then.

“This game will therefore come with a lot of discipline as we have an understanding of what happened before. It was unfortunate and we are looking forward to putting things right this time around on home soil and hopefully, we will get the result we want.”

Article continues below

Nigeria will seek to appease their fans after their failed bid to win the 33rd edition of Afcon in Cameroon where they reached the Round of 16 but lost 1-0 against Tunisia.

The three-time African champions also failed to reach the 2022 World Cup finals set for Qatar after losing on the away goals rule to Ghana in the playoffs.