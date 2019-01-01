U17 World Cup

Nigeria U17 vs Ecuador U17: When is the World Cup tie and how can I watch?

Goal brings you everything you need to know about the encounter between the Golden Eaglets and their South American opponents

Nigeria tackle Ecuador in their second Group B game of the ongoing 2019 U17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets survived a scare against Hungary to cruise to a 4-2 win thanks to a solid second-half display, while the South Americans edged Australia 2-1.

Victory for either side on Tuesday evening will guarantee a place in the knockout phase - rendering the last group tie a mere formality.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

Ecuador fans Copa America 2015

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, October 29. Gates open at midday and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets, which will be complemented by activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

Nigeria fans

 

Date Time Time (local) Match Channel
29/10/19 20:00 pm GMT 9:00 pm   Nigeria U17 vs Ecuador U17 SuperSport 9

WHERE IS THE CLASH OF THE TITANS?

Estadio Olimpico, Goiania

Godswill Akpabio Stadium

 

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the showdown.

