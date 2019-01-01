Nigeria U17 vs Ecuador U17: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview

Victory for Garba Manu’s boys over the South Americans will hand them an early ticket to the U17 Fifa World Cup Round of 16

Nigeria continue their quest for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup glory when they face Ecuador in Goiania.

In their first Group B game, the Golden Eaglets survived an early scare from Hungary to cruise to a 4-2 win with captain Samson Tijani netting a brace.

For the South Americans who are making a fifth World Cup appearance, they profited from two first-half goals to silence Australia.

This encounter will be the first meeting between both countries, and victory for either team would guarantee a place in the knockout phase.

Game Nigeria U17 vs Ecuador U17 Date Tuesday, October 29 Time 9pm WAT / 20.00 GMT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Nigeria, the match can be watched live on SuperSport and will be streamed on the Fifa Youtube Channel

US TV channel Online stream SuperSport 9 Fifa Youtube

Online stream Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria U17 squad Goalkeepers Stephen, Jinadu, Oluwabusola Defenders Etim, Ikenna, Ibrahim, Edun Midfielders Tijani, Ojediran, Agba, Francis, Opeyemi, Said Forwards Adeniyi, Olusegun, Ubani, Olawale, Amoo, Jabaar, Nwachukwu, Bichi

Position Ecuador U17 squad Goalkeepers Lopez, Napa, Valencia Defenders Moran, Hincapie, Delgado, Cabezas, Rodriguez, Vera, Chavez, Rivera Midfielders Mercado, Delgado, Pluas, Farfan, Estacio Forwards Valencia, Mina, Mejia, Vite

Match Preview

Nigeria will become the first country to ensure their place in the 2019 U17 Fifa World Cup if they manage to beat Ecuador.

Manu Garba’s boys were pegged down by a third-minute goal by Hungary; however, they put an attacking masterclass in the second half to triumph 4-2 at Estadio Olimpico.

Ahead of Tuesday’s clash ‘Little Ronaldo’ Peter Olawale talked up the Golden Eaglets’ determination after scaling the Magyars’ hurdle.

"Hungary are a good team but they got tired towards the end of the game and it was more difficult for them to control our speed,” he told Goal.

"Against Ecuador, we hope to be at our best again so that we can qualify for the knockout stage before taking on Australia.”

Still basking in the euphoria of defeating Australia, Ecuador would be aiming for the five-time world champions’ scalp.



The bar has been set high by Jose Mayorga and El Tri coach will no doubt be expecting his players to deliver qualification early.