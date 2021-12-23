Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana’s positions in Fifa World Rankings revealed

Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana are unmoved according to December’s rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.



It has been a quiet period in the month under review – and it is understandable why the trio alongside most African nations stayed motionless.

With 1478 points, three-time African champions Super Eagles remain fifth in the continent and occupy the 36th spot globally.

For Bafana Bafana, who will be missing out on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon - they still retain their 13th place in Africa and no. 68 in the world.

Milovan Rajevac's Black Stars – who are eyeing a fifth Afcon crown – sit in eighth place in Africa and 52nd in the world.

The Harambee Stars will not be featuring at the biennial African football showpiece, nonetheless, they still maintain their 22nd spot in Africa and 102nd position universally.

Senegal are ranked first in Africa and 20th in the world with 1561 points, while Morocco's Atlas Lions - who are also unmoved - remain 28th globally and second in Africa after accruing 1529 points.

Afcon hosts Cameroon are 50th in the world, while reigning African champions and Fifa Arab Cup kings Algeria are ranked 30th globally and third in the continent.

For Africa Cup of Nations debutants Comoros, losing 4-0 to Mohamed Salah’s Egypt on the last day of their Afcon qualification are rated no. 38 in Africa and 132nd worldwide.

Equatorial Guinea (114th + 59.78 points compared to December 2020) made the most impressive progress among African teams, while Saudi Arabia (51st + 81.71 points compared to December 2020) did the same in Asia.

Overall, Belgium end the calendar year in pole position for the fourth year in a row, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd) by 2.1 points, while 2018 Fifa World Cup champions France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021.

Canada – who occupy the 40th spot - are the year’s ‘Most Improved Side’ having picked up no fewer than 130.32 points over the last 12 months.

Their semi-final finish at the 2021 Gold Cup as well as impressive results in Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying have been major factors in their rise.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 10 February 2022.





