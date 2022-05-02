Nigeria, Senegal, Algeria slapped with fines by Fifa after fan behaviour in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal have been slapped with fines and bans by Fifa after crowd troubles in their recent 2022 World Cup play-offs played on March 29 in their respective venues.

At Moshood Abiola Stadium, Super Eagles fans could not stomach the fact that their team would not be part of the nations that will be competing for the World Cup trophy in Qatar later this year.

Having played to a goalless draw against their hosts Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, the two West Africa rivals played to a 1-1 draw. Thomas Partey had scored for the Black Stars before the hosts managed to reply courtesy of William Troost-Ekong.

Following the result, the Ghanaians qualified on the away goal rule. It kick-started a pitch invasion by angry Nigeria fans who destroyed property and forced the Ghana players into taking refuge in the dressing room.

As a result, Nigeria have been fined by Fifa ₦63m ($154,086) by the world football governing body. They will further play a one match without fans.

The Nigeria FA has been accused of "failing to implement existing safety rules -regarding order and security, and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects."

Senegal will have to part with $180,000 for failing to control their fans who shone laser pointers into the eyes of several Egypt players, notably Mohamed Salah, during the second leg of the match played in Dakar.

The Pharaohs had won the initial meeting at home by a solitary goal, but the Lions of Teranga managed to win the second leg by the same margin to send the game to extra time and eventually penalties.

In the shootout, the fans shone laser pointers at Salah as he missed his crucial penalty. The hosts went on to win the shootout and sealed their place in the prestigious global competition.

However, Fifa took action for what they termed as "failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play, throwing of objects, lighting of fireworks, use of laser pointers and use of objects to transmit a message that is not appropriate for a sports events - offensive banner."

Just like Nigeria, the Lions of Teranga will play their next match without spectators.

Finally, Algeria have been fined $3081 for "throwing of objects and lighting of fireworks" in their second meeting with Cameroon.

The North Africans had won the first leg by a solitary goal and were favourites to make it to Qatar.

However, the Indomitable Lions fought back and won the game 2-1 in extra time for a 2-2 draw and qualified on the away goals rule.