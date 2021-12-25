Nigeria’s Afcon 2021 squad confirmed: Eguavoen names Napoli’s Osimhen and Everton’s Iwobi

Coach Augustine Eguavoen has announced his final 28-man Nigeria squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with prominent inclusions like Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwobi.

Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze, captain Ahmed Musa and the duo of Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong made the cut alongside Francis Uzoho as well as Torino’s Ola Aina.

Kelechi Nwakali, Spain-based Sadiq Umar and Orlando Pirates’ Olisa Ndah are surprise inclusions, while Eguavoen opted just for one local-based professional – John Noble – who represents two-time African kings Enyimba.

The West African are making their 19th appearance at the biennial African showpiece since making their debut in Ghana 1963 – where they crashed out in the group stage.

They have been crowned as African champions on three occasions (Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2013). Their last appearance was at the 2019 edition in Egypt – where they finished third.

For Cameroon 2021, they have been paired in Group D alongside Egypt, Guinea Bissau and Sudan. The Super Eagles will commence their campaign against the Pharaohs on January 11 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Four days later, they will try the Falcons of Jediane for size before squaring up against the Djurtus on January 19 in Garoua.

Former Nigeria captain took over from German Gernot Rohr who was axed after five years in charge.

Article continues below

All invited players are expected to arrive in camp in Abuja on 29th December, with the UK-based players expected to start arriving on Monday, January 3.



NIGERIA SQUAD FOR AFCON 2021

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)



Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)



Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)



Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Shabab Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England)