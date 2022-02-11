Former Rangers boss Alex McLeish believes Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has the needed physique to play in the Premier League.

The West African has been used sparingly by the Scottish giants and has featured 44 times since joining from Leicester City's junior side in 2020. The tactician believes the 22-year-old has more to offer and will be a fit in England.

"In the Hearts game he had a dodgy passback to [Allan] McGregor, the Hearts player intercepted and he should have scored. Those moments go against you," McLeish said as quoted by FootballInsider247.

"But he is a young man. What he does have for the Premier League is power. We’ve seen it so many times before where you think: ‘He’ll never do it in the Premier League,’ and then it goes to the Premier League and he does it.

"People think: ‘Hang on a minute, we thought Scottish football was below that level. Then all of a sudden you see a guy going down there and plundering it.

"I think there’s still more to come from him. Getting a regular game for Rangers would help, as long as he eliminates the mistakes. He is good going forward but his first job is defending. You have to not give the opposition one sniff of a chance.

"If he gets that right, he’s definitely got the power, the speed, and probably the mindset to play in England. English teams do like tall, strong players."

Bassey is primarily a left-back but can also play in central defence, and has been involved more with coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the ongoing campaign.

Rangers are currently second on the table with 62 points from the 26 matches they have played. The Gers have won 19 games, drawn five, and lost two, scoring 55 goals and conceding 21 in the process.

Leaders Celtic have secured 20 wins, three draws and as many losses while third-placed Hearts have 43 points after 12 wins, seven draws and seven losses.