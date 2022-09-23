Nigeria prospect Nwaneri 'very similar to Giggs' and can blossom with good care - Seaman

Arsenal legend David Seaman has likened Super Eagles hopeful Ethan Nwaneri to Ryan Giggs and tipped the youngster to prosper if handled with care.

WHAT HAPPENED? The attacking midfielder made history in the Premier League after he came on as a substitute for Arsenal in the 3-0 victory against Brentford last weekend. In coming on, Nwaneri, who is born to a Nigerian father and is eligible to represent the Super Eagles, became the youngest player to feature in the top-flight aged 15 years and 181 days after replacing Fabio Vieira.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His introduction elicited mixed reactions across the world with a section criticising manager Mikel Arteta for the decision. However, the 59-year-old Seaman, who played for Arsenal and won 75 caps for England, to become the country's second-most capped goalkeeper, after Peter Shilton, has pointed out key areas to make the player reach the heights of Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.

WHAT DID SEAMAN SAY? "He is at that age. He looks like he’s a fully experienced pro. Then you find out how old he is… 15. "He’s that good, but still has to be handled right," Seaman told talkSport.

"Very similar to Ryan Giggs, he was handled perfectly by Fergie and look how good he turned out to be.

"It’s about making sure he gets the right treatment off the field. He will certainly get it at the training ground and in games, he will be well looked after. He’s that good that he can handle all that.

"It’s great for us to be making history, but you have to think of the long term. If you are good enough, you are old enough. He’s got to be handled right off the pitch. He’s a really good player, but you have to look after him.

"I've seen this guy in training when I’ve been going in and coaching with the U23s and U18s. Honestly, you wouldn’t believe his age."

WHAT NEXT FOR NWANERI? Having made his record-breaking first-team debut, Nwaneri could take to the field again for England’s U17 side after he was called up for their Syrenka Cup squad. He will then hope to earn his full debut when Arsenal take on North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the top-flight on October 1.