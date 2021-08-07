Nigeria prospect Edozie makes Manchester City debut as Leicester City bench Iheanacho & Daka

After impressing in the Citizens' pre-season friendlies, the 18-year-old has earned a spot in Pep Guardiola's starting XI at Wembley Stadium

Nigeria prospect Sam Edozie is set to make his competitive debut for Manchester City against Wilfred Ndidi and Dan Amartey’s Leicester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Edozie was among the players who impressed Pep Guardiola during City's pre-season training with a goal in each of the three friendly matches he played in.

The 18-year-old joins Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez and Ferran Torres to lead Manchester City’s attack at Wembley.

He will be looking to secure his first win and silverware on his maiden outing with the first team.

Edozie joined City from Millwall at the age of 16 in 2019 and he is also a member of the team that clinched the 2020 FA Youth Cup.

After that, he made appearances for Man City U23s and U18s last season and both went on to win their respective league titles.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, the teenage winger is still eligible to play for either the Three Lions or the Super Eagles on the international scene.

For Leicester City, Ghana’s Dan Amartey and Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi are included in the starting XI while Kelechi Iheanacho and Zambia’s Patson Daka are starting on the bench.

In the absence of the African duo up front, Brendan Rodgers opted for the services of Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison as his front three.