Nigeria's Peseiro reveals 'pride' in coaching Super Eagles, makes Afcon vow

Jose Peseiro says he is ready to help Nigeria achieve Africa Cup of Nations success, with the Portuguese stating he takes "great pride" in becoming Super Eagles coach.

The former Real Madrid assistant coach was confirmed as head coach of the 2013 African champions by the Nigeria Football Federation following the departure of Augustine Eguavoen.

Peseiro will make his bow when the West Africans square up against Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies during the tour of the United States of America.

Revelling in his appointment on social media, the 62-year-old, who previously worked at Panathinaikos, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, and Braga, said he understands the responsibility that comes with handling Nigeria, and he has set his focus on winning the laurel.

With three Africa Cup of Nations to their name, Peseiro is looking forward to helping the country achieve a fourth before the end of his tenure.

Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world.

“Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect history, value it and be inspired by its roots. Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success.

“We will work with great ambition so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the "four-time African champions."

Peseiro was announced as Gernot Rohr’s permanent replacement in December 2021. Nevertheless, the country’s football ruling body reversed that decision after the 2021 Afcon due to Eguavoen’s performance.

A change was imminent as the former Nigeria captain failed to qualify the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar having lost on the away goal rule to Ghana.

The European will be assisted by Ajax great Finidi George (first assistant), Salisu Yusuf (second assistant), Usman Abdallah (third assistant), and Ike Shorunmu (goalkeeper trainer).