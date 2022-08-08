The Red Devils succumbed at the hands of the Seagulls at home as they started life under Erik ten Hag with a defeat

Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala was frustrated with Manchester United’s 2-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pascal Gross' brace gave the Seagulls the victory, while United denied the visitors a clean sheet courtesy of an own goal from Alexis Mac Allister.

The win means Brighton registered their first ever away victory over the Red Devils, having drawn two and lost 12 of their previous 14 visits before Sunday.

The Barcelona Femeni star was particularly disappointed with the result and took to Twitter to share her dismay.

Meanwhile, Gross became only the third player to score twice against United in their opening match of a Premier League season, after Brian Deane in 1992/93 for Sheffield United and Louis Saha in 2001/02 for Fulham.

The German has also scored the winning goal three times against the Old Trafford outfit in the league for Brighton, in May 2018, August 2018, and on Sunday.

While Allister's own goal for Brighton was the 73rd own goal that United have benefitted from in Premier League history, which is the most of any team.

As the reigning Caf Women’s Player of the Year winner discussed the result, the Red Devils now have lost their opening league match in two of the last three seasons, having started with a win in five consecutive seasons between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

Ten Hag is the first Manchester United manager to lose his first Premier League game in charge since Louis van Gaal in August 2014 against Swansea City.

The Dutch tactician described the loss as a setback and a disappointment.

"A setback, a real disappointment, and we have to deal with it," the former Ajax manager said in his post-match reaction.

"I knew from the start it would not be easy and it's a process that takes time. But we don't have time, we need to win games. We should have done better.

"It was unnecessary. We give two easy balls away and the organisation was a big mistake."