Nigeria legend Oliseh primed for coaching return with German club SV Straelen

The North Rhine-Westphalia-based side, who feature in the Regionalliga West league, reveal talks to hire the services of the 47-year-old

German club SV Straelen have confirmed reaching an agreement with Sunday Oliesh to take over as their head coach.

According to the club’s president Hermann Tecklenburg, the 47-year-old former Nigeria international has already signed a one-year contract to handle the side and will start work this week.

“Yes, Sunday Oliseh will be our new coach,” Tecklenburg told reporters as quoted by WAZ.

“A good 14 days ago we had delicious asparagus at the Straelener Hof. That was a good conversation.

“In the last 24 hours, we were also able to discuss an employment contract until June 30, 2023."

Oliseh started his coaching career in Belgium with youth teams in the Belgian third division and was appointed the coach of RCS VISE Belgium in the Third Division during the 2014-15 season.

In 2015-16, Oliseh was named the coach of the Super Eagles by the Nigerian Football Federation, where he impressed during his 14 games in charge, losing only two matches as the Super Eagles scored 19 goals, and conceded six.

During his stint with the Super Eagles, he qualified the team for the Chan tournament in Rwanda, and also the group phase of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Article continues below

However, he tendered his resignation as Nigeria's coach on February 26, 2016, exactly a month before they took on the Pharaohs of Egypt in the Afcon qualifiers. His last managerial post was with Fortuna Sittard of the Netherlands, whom he joined on December 27, 2016, but he was fired on February 14, 2018.

He played 63 international matches and scored three goals for Nigeria, played at the World Cups of 1994 and 1998, and participated in the Olympic gold medal-winning team of 1996.