Nigeria forward Success opens goal account as Udinese win in Coppa Italia

The 26-year-old Super Eagle notched the second goal as his side reached the Round of 32 of the domestic competition

Nigeria international Isaac Success got off the mark in the new campaign after he scored for Udinese in a 2-1 victory against third division side Feralpisalo in the Round of 64 fixture of the Coppa Italia on Friday.

Playing in front of a parked crowd at Dacia Arena, Udinese took the lead in the 12th minute through Gerard Deulofeu for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

The 26-year-old Super Eagle then doubled their lead in the 64th minute before Luca Siligardi reduced the arrears for the Serie C side in the 67th minute.

Udinese looked the most dangerous side from the onset and they were duly rewarded in the 12th minute when Jean-Victor Makengo was tackled inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

Deulofeu stepped up to convert the resultant kick sending goalkeeper Semuel Pizzignacco the wrong way. Success had a great chance to double Udinese's lead in the 25th minute but his final effort after being played in by Deulofeu was cut out by Federico Bergonzi.

In the second period, Udinese continued to attack the stubborn side and they finally scored their second, Success reacting fast to finish off a cross from Deulofeu.

However, two minutes later, Feralpisalo threatened a comeback when Siligardi finished off from close range.

With 11 minutes left to the final whistle, the Super Eagle was withdrawn for Ilija Nestorovski and his side held on to progress to the Round of 32 where they will face either Monza or Frosinone in October.

Last season, Success, who moved to Udinese from Watford in August 2021, managed 22 appearances in Serie A and scored two goals.

Udinese and Success will shift focus to their top-flight opener when they take on AC Milan at San Siro on Saturday.