Nigeria fans want Pinnick to resign after World Cup qualification failure against Ghana

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick has been asked to resign by football fans in the wake of the country’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Needing a win to qualify for the global football showpiece, Augustine Eguavoen’s men managed only a 1-1 draw against the Black Stars in Abuja.

Pinnick has been blamed for the Super Eagles’ failure to make it through to the competition billed for the Middle East country, and that has led to a public outcry by angry Nigerian fans on social media.

The only thing this Pinnick NFF board did ‘right’ was to persuade Nigerian born players in diaspora to play for the Super Eagles. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) March 30, 2022

Without the distraction of the Super Eagles at the World Cup, Amaju Pinnick can focus on his FIFA politics, hosting shows in Warri and his other local political ambitions. The worst NFF president ever. Nigerian teams were secondary to everything else he cared about. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 30, 2022

I think it’s time for Amaju Pinnick to resign and a lot of reform needs to be taken on the NFF!! — Olorogun Karo 🇳🇱 (@karosayso) March 29, 2022

Amaju Pinnick has to resign. No good has come out of him since becoming NFF president — Jamie (@Jamie_Uzor) March 30, 2022

When you are greedy and self-centered, doom awaits you in front. Time always tell. Resign Amaju Pinnick — Arabinrin Aderonke (@AderonkeW) March 30, 2022

Amaju pinnick must resign now, this nonsense is not acceptable.#Amajupinnick #NFA — PATOSKI KILLIAN (@PatoskiK) March 30, 2022

Amaju Pinnick should resign.



Man is clueless. — Domez Predos✍️ (@Domez99) March 30, 2022

Under the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board Nigeria failed to qualify for two AFCON competitions and one World Cup.



Make of it whatever you want.



Congratulations Ghana. #NGAGHA — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) March 29, 2022

Nigerians, listen to me. Eguavoen is a useful idiot, agreed! But the real idiot here is the NFF president Amaju Pinnick, the dumb lad has taken us for a long ride. We should be outraged enough to force him out. But Nigerian sports Journalists will crucify me for the crumbs! — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) March 29, 2022

Amaju Pinnick used the Super Eagles as cover all along and sold the dummy of progress with World Cup qualification. Nothing else grew under him. It’s the morning after that inglorious night and I’m surprised he’s yet to resign. Must I tell Eguavoen to walk out the door? — Rilwan Balogun (@Real1_balogun) March 30, 2022

The thread which held the reputation of the Amaju Pinnick led NFF board was tied to this qualification. I'd expect them to act like the ancient Samurai, whom when they falter, fall on their swords. — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) March 29, 2022

Normally Amaju Pinnick suppose resign, but he won’t. He wants to go for another term as NFF president. FAILURE!#NGAGHA #WCQ2022 — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) March 29, 2022

To some, Gernot Rohr - who was sacked as Nigeria's coach after five years in charge - would have easily led the country to the World Cup.

Thus they concluded that his dismissal was unfair and an unwise decision.

So Rohr was sacked and Peseiro was contracted, then somehow Eguavoen came into the picture. Omo, make we fear God... — Wat A Rush! (W.A.R) (@iamMightyGeorge) March 29, 2022

Rohr time was up and Eguavoen should take over from him.



We will remember most of you said this. — Sodeeq (@suzytuny4u) March 30, 2022

The irony is that Rohr is the only meaningful thing that happened to Amaju Pinnick led NFF. — Didier (@dotfag) March 30, 2022

Can we finally all agree now that never should have sacked Rohr and the stability his tenure brought to the national team — Mumeen (@_mumeen) March 30, 2022

We need to bring back Gernot Rohr 😭

I'm shameless I know — Ifeanyichukwu ☢️ (@Myka_veli) March 30, 2022

Journalists used Rohr is not playing beautiful football to bring in someone they can control and push here and there..



Una won go Qatar go cover? Oya make una dey go nah 😏 — Sodeeq (@suzytuny4u) March 30, 2022

So I heard Eguavoen doesn’t have a coaching license. rohr was dropped for someone who couldn’t manage sunshine stars football club and someone with better experience and exposure. Amaju Pinnick will soon start hosting shows in Warri and Lagos. — Thatniqqawithattitude. (@o_Cymoon) March 30, 2022

Gernot Rohr qualified us for the World Cup with game to spare. Some said ‘wetin this oyinbo coach dey do wey our local coach no fit do. They sacked him end we can’t even reach the World Cup. — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) March 29, 2022

