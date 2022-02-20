Dennis: Owen hails Nigeria forward after his crucial performance for Watford

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has described forward Emmanuel Dennis as “a great signing” after his headed goal helped Watford to beat Aston Villa 1-0 in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international scored his ninth goal of the season as the Hornets ended their seven-match winless run with a crucial win that helped them to move up to 18th place on the 20-team table, four points from safety.

It was Kiko Femenia, who did well to switch play from left to right and find Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr in space on the right edge of the area and the forward picked out Dennis in the box, with the Super Eagle heading past former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

The win was the first under Roy Hodgson's era and the former Liverpool icon, Owen has praised Dennis for his great finish.

“I was surprised with the last result at Burnley and I was equally surprised with this one, Watford winning away at Aston Villa,” Owen told Premier League Productions.

“Emmanuel [Dennis], what a player, what a signing he's been in the Premier League this season, great finish again from him.”

Hodgson has also praised the impact of Sarr and Dennis after they combined to give the team the much-needed victory.

“I was pleased today [Saturday], I thought our composure on the ball was better, we showed a lot more confidence to get on the ball, pass the ball and look to create chances,” the former England manager told the club’s official website.

“Sarr is very highly-rated, as is Louza. Louza’s second-half performance against Brighton convinced me that he should be in the starting XI today and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

“With Sarr, we still have an awful lot to get from him, we see glimpses but if we’re going to stay in the league we want more than glimpses, we need match-winning performances.

“He was good today, he got on the ball and produced a good cross and Dennis was in the right place to finish it off and give us the three points which I thought the team performance deserved.”

Since joining Watford from Club Brugge at the start of the season, Dennis has now been directly involved in 14 goals in the top-flight, the most by a player in a single campaign in the competition for the Hornets since both Gerard Deulofeu (15) and Troy Deeney (14) did so in 2018-19.

Watford will next host Crystal Palace at Vicarage Road on Wednesday.