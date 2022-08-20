Nigeria defender Collins ruled out by Cardiff City for rest of the season

The Bluebirds' manager confirms the 28-year-old Super Eagle will not play any part after the injury he picked at Hawthorns

Cardiff City have confirmed defender Jamilu Collins will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury in the EFL Championship.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and was withdrawn early in the first half during the team's 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Wednesday.

Prior to the injury, Collins, who joined the Bluebirds in May from SC Paderborn, had featured in the first three matches, against Norwich City, Reading and Birmingham City.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison has delivered the devastating news on the Super Eagle and tipped his replacement Callum O'Dowda to step in and help the team.

"We won’t see Jamilu again until next season,” Morison confirmed as quoted by the club's official website.

“It’s gutting for the lad, but we’re all here for him, and are going to make his next year the best it can possibly be.

“The plan would be to get him back for pre-season next year, and one thing we do know is that when we get him back, we’ve got one hell of a left-back.

“You can see why Callum had so many teams after him throughout the summer. If you get him right, and in the right areas, he’s excellent.

"He did a job for us at left-back against West Brom, but he doesn’t have to worry about getting pushed back there, because you can see the damage that he can do at the top end of the pitch when given the opportunity.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking forward to going back, it’s just about him dealing with the occasion.”

Morison had in a separate interview and described Collins, who was part of the Nigeria squad that featured in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year, as the best left-back in the team.