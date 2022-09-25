Nigeria dealt Troost-Ekong injury blow ahead of Algeria friendly

William Troost-Ekong has pulled out of the Nigeria squad for Tuesday’s international friendly against Algeria due to injury.

WHAT HAPPENED? The three-time African champions have dealt more injury setbacks as their outing against the 2019 African champions draws closer. The Watford has been declared unavailable for the Desert Foxes due to a knock suffered against the North African side’s B team on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday,” a statement on NFF Twitter read. “He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery Ekong.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to his invitation for Algeria, the former Udinese man has been a fringe player for Watford in the 2022-23 campaign – featuring in just two Championship matches. Coach Jose Peseiro still has plenty of defensive options in the 29-year-old’s absence, with Kenneth Omeruo and Ajax’s Calvin Bassey in contention to start against the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Alongside Troost-Ekong, Nigeria will face Algeria without key players like Victor Osimhen, Umar Sadiq, Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Henry Onyekuru, and Samuel Chukwueze.

DID YOU KNOW? Troost-Ekong represented the Netherlands at U19, U20 and U20 levels before switching international allegiance in 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR TROOST-EKONG? The defender will try to make the most of the international break and get fit so that he is up and running to face Stoke City in an English second-tier outing on October 2.