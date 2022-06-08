Nigeria coach Peseiro explains why he took Super Eagles job

The Portuguese tactician has opened up on why he took the opportunity to be in charge of the 2013 African champions

Jose Peseiro has expressed his motivation behind his decision to become head coach of the Nigeria senior national team.

The former Panathinaikos, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, and Braga coach was announced as Super Eagles boss by the Nigeria Football Federation following the exit of Augustine Eguavoen.

Although his first two matches in charge, against Mexico and Ecuador in friendlies, ended in defeats, the Portuguese tactician will be targeting victory against Sierra Leone in Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match in Abuja.

Addressing the media ahead of the fixture versus John Keister’s Leone Stars, Peseiro revealed why he decided to pitch his tent with the three-time African champions as well as making a vow to win the Africa Cup of Nations.

“Why did I decide with the NFF president that I want to come here? Why did I say I want to win the Afcon? Because I believe in the players, I have confidence in them,” said the 62-year-old per Completesports.

“I have spoken to my staff, the players and step by step I will learn about the environment, and the characteristics of the players and I will know the players better when I go to the pitch with them.

“In these few days we’ve been together we did some exercise and for tomorrow I want to win I must win.”

When asked about his players complaining about the pitch of the MKO Abiola Stadium and if his invitation for the matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe was influenced, he continued: “I didn’t speak to anyone about the pitch or the stadium, so I don’t know about this report.

“I never spoke to any journalist I only spoke in a press conference in the United States.

“What is more important to us is how to play well tomorrow and beat Sierra Leone.

Article continues below

“It’s my job my responsibility for the players, of course, I invited the players, and I will advise that the coach is attacked than the players.”

Peseiro added: “For me, I protect all my players if I choose 25 I take responsibility for them, if I choose eleven I take responsibility for them.

“I believe in keeping the confidence in players because I notice players are attacked for just one mistake which is nothing. My players know that they have my protection every time.”