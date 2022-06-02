Nigeria attacker Aribo happy and focused at Rangers despite rumoured interest

The 25-year-old suggests he is settled with the Gers and went on to reveal his favourite position after being used as the main striker

Versatile Nigeria international Joe Aribo has insisted he is happy at Scottish side Rangers and has not considered leaving.

The 25-year-old played 34 top-tier matches for the Gers in the concluded season and found the back of the net eight times and provided five assists in the process.

He scored in the Europa League final where he helped his team settle for a 1-1 draw in both regulation and extra time with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Bundesliga side went on to win the shootout 5-4.

In the 17 Europa League games, Aribo scored once and provided three assists. He has been consistent for the Gers and despite rumoured interest from other teams, the West African is not keen on leaving.

"I don’t know [of any interest] I never knew about anything to be honest, I just focused on football. I’m happy at Rangers, I’ve been happy since I got here and I’ve loved every single minute of it," Aribo told Brila FM.

"So I’ve just been focused on here and I just want to stay focused because at the end of the day, I’m a Rangers player and I’m not thinking about leaving because I’m really happy here."

Despite featuring as the focal point in attack in several matches including the recent Europa League final, the former Charlton Athletic man insists that is not his preferred position.

"I wouldn’t say as a striker. No! I’d rather be an attacking midfielder," Aribo continued.

"Strikers are on a different level. It’s like playing with your back to goal, defenders barging into you. That’s not for me, I enjoyed the experience but that’s what I want to stay playing as."

However, the Super Eagle insists he will play in any position asked, "I am a team player, I’ll do what I have to do for the team, but in terms of playing in my strongest position, I wouldn’t say striker."