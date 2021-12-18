Nigeria’s Akpoguma and Algeria’s Belfodil net in German Bundesliga

It was literally a goal made in Africa as Nigeria international Kevin Akpoguma and Togo striker Ihlas Bebou combined for the equaliser to help Hoffenheim hold Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.





The 91st-minute strike proved crucial in ensuring a 1-1 draw in the matchday 17 home fixture at PreZero Park, saving Die Kraichgauer’s blushes.





Switzerland forward Breel Embolo netted on 35 minutes to give visiting Monchengladbach the lead.





Hoffenheim kept up the fight for the leveller and earned a reward in injury time when Bebou knocked down a ball into the path of Akpoguma who made no mistake with his effort from close range to beat goalkeeper Yann Sommer.





The result leaves the hosts and their opposition fourth and 14th respectively on the league table.





Elsewhere in the Bundesliga on Saturday, Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil was among the scorers as Hertha Berlin handed Borussia Dortmund a 3-2 away defeat at Olympiastadion.





The 29-year-old netted in the 51st minute to level the scores after Julian Brandt broke the deadlock for the visitors just after the half-hour mark.





Marco Richter then netted twice to make it 3-1 to Hertha before Steffen Tigges reduced The Black and Yellows’ deficit.





The win has catapulted The Old Lady to 11th on the league table as Dortmund sit second.





Saturday’s goal was Belfodil’s first of the league season, but it was his third direct contribution to goal as he also has two assists to his name so far.





Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng was completely missing from Hertha’s matchday squad.





At Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi was in action as Union Berlin picked a 1-0 away victory over Bochum, courtesy of Max Kruse’s 16th-minute effort.





The Super Eagle saw 64 minutes of action for The Iron Ones, while on the other side, Ghana winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei played until the 75th minute.





Union Berlin hold sixth position on the league table while Bochum occupy 12th position.





Akpoguma and Awoniyi could soon be called up for international duty by Nigeria for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament, while Belfodil is in contention for Algeria.