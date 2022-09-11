Nico Williams opens La Liga account as Athletic Bilbao thrash Elche

WHAT HAPPENED? Bilbao raced to a two-goal lead in the opening 14 minutes through Nicolas Fernandez Mercau’s own goal and Oihan Sancet’s penalty. The Ghana prospect made it three eight minutes before the hour mark with a stunner, before Alex Berenguer added some gloss to the scoreline a minute before the half-time break.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was a convincing performance from Ernesto Valverde’s men which further strengthens their European credentials after a disappointing home defeat to Espanyol last time out. Williams gave a good account of himself before he was subbed off for Oier Zarraga four minutes after the hour mark.
ALL EYES ON: Nico’s elder brother Inaki continues to wax stronger after his injury concerns to make it 238 consecutive appearances for Athletic Bilbao in victory. Although the Black Star was not on song, he was a constant threat to the Green-striped ones’ defender before he was substituted for Gorka Guruzeta with 12 minutes left on the clock.
THE MATCH IN ONE PHOTO:
THE VERDICT:
Nico Williams finally got his name on the goalscorer’s sheet in the Spanish elite division, and it was worth the wait.
What a Goal from Nico Williams,that boy errrh just watch out for him— Roofman𓃵🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@_Roofman2131gh) September 11, 2022
Nico Williams will walk straight into all the Premier League Clubs except Manchester City— mufasa. (@mufasajr_) September 11, 2022
This Nico Williams guy is a baller the way he sprints and shoots with both feets gives me the Dembele vibes. Stunning footballer with a bright future.— ATOPAHENE🤴🏾 (@_Atopahene) September 11, 2022
Some are calling on the 20-year-old to switch international allegiance from Spain to Ghana. Is this call too early?
With Nico Williams scoring his first La Liga goal against Elche, I feel the time is now for the Ghana Football Association to ensure this attacking sensation dumps Spain for the Black Stars. The future of Ghana is really bright with a talent like Nico. pic.twitter.com/ae7dU09mjk— Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) September 11, 2022
When is Nico Williams going to play for Ghana black stars?— BoB Cigar (@mekoroni) September 11, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR ATHLETIC BILBAO? The Lions are next in action on Saturday evening when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to San Mames. Should Williams feature against Andoni Iraola’s Red Sashes, could we see him find the net?