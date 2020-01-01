‘Nice to see you again as Austrian champion’ – Red Bull Salzburg’s Onguene revels in Cup triumph

Die Mozartstadter successfully defended their title after demolishing Austria Lustenau on Friday, much to the excitement of the Cameroon international

Jerome Onguene is certainly a happy man having helped Red Bull Salzburg win a seventh Austrian Cup title on Friday.

Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru and Mali’s Sekou Koita were on target as Jesse Marsch’s men beat Austria Lustenau 5-0 in the final – which gave Salzburg their second consecutive triumph in the competition

Cameroon international Onguene was a 78th-minute replacement for Maximilian Wober and a minute later, Koita completed the rout inside Worthersee Stadium.

More teams

Incidentally, the game marked the return of Austrian football, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the 22-year-old defender, the title was his fourth since he was promoted to the senior squad, having moved permanently from Stuttgart after an initial loan move.

Delighted with his recent success, he went on social media to express his happiness.

“Nice to see you again as Austrian champion,” Onguene wrote on Instagram with a photo of him holding the trophy.

The victory also saw manager Marsch etch his name into the history books as the first American to win a major European trophy.

Before football-related activities were suspended because of Covid-19, Onguene had featured in 15 Austrian top-flight games with Salzburg holding a three-point advantage over LASK Linz with 10 matches remaining.

Former leaders LASK were docked 12 points by the league organisers for breaching social distancing rules in training.

Onguene also featured in Die Mozartstadter’s dismal campaign in Europe this season. First, they were knocked out of the Champions League as they were unable to withstand Liverpool, Genk and Napoli in Group E.

Article continues below

In the Europe League, they couldn’t get past the Round of 32 having bowed 6-3 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt. In the second leg, the African bagged his maiden goal in the competition in the 2-2 draw in Wals-Siezenheim.

On the international scene, Onguene is a member of Cameroon’s senior national team despite representing France at youth level. He made his Indomitable Lions bow in a 1–0 win over Malawi on October 12, 2018.

He is expected to play a key role in Toni Conceicao’s squad during next year’s Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.