NFF announce coaches for Nigeria national teams

Former Nigeria assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has been named as head coach of the Super Eagles B as well as the Olympics team.

Salisu was part of the Super Eagles’ technical crew that was fired following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qatar.

Nevertheless, he has been saddled with the responsibility of leading the country’s African Nations Championship squad and the country’s U23 squad.

The Executive Committee of the NFF approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the choice of the former Enyimba and Kano Pillars boss, who will be assisted by Kennedy Boboye, Fatai Osho, Abubakar Bala Mohammed and Fidelis Ilechukwu.

Eboboritse Uwejamomere will serve as match analyst with Nigeria football great Ike Shorounmu named as goalkeeper trainer.

Meanwhile, Ladan Bosso retains his post as head coach of the U20 Boys. He will be assisted by former U17 head coach Fatai Amoo, Oladuni Oyekale, Jolomi Atune Alli and Baruwa Olatunji Abideen.

Under Bosso, the Flying Eagles failed to qualify for the 2021 African U20 Cup of Nations staged in Mauritania. This time around, the veteran tactician would be aiming to help the country reach Egypt - where Africa’s representatives for the 2023 Fifa U20 World Cup will be selected.

Elsewhere, Nduka Ugbade was named as head coach of the Nigeria U17 national team. He will work with Ahmad Lawal Dankoli, Omoniyi Haruna Ilerika, Yemi Daniel, and Mohammed Nasiru Isah.

Former Super Eagles star Ugbade captained Nigeria’s first cadet team that won the Fifa U16 World Cup in China in 1985.

The U13/U15 Boys, known as Future Eagles, will be handled by coach Patrick Bassey with Abdullahi Tyabo Umar, Mohammed Kalli Kachalla, Ifeanyi Uba, Mohammed Kwairanga and Abubakar Abdullahi his assistants.

In a related development, the NFF disclosed that the next permanent of the Super Eagles will be announced and unveiled once the processes for his engagement and contract-signing are concluded.

Before Augustine Eguavoen was named as a temporary coach to lead the country to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Gernot Rohr was the chief-in-dock of the three-time African champions.

However, he was fired in December 2021 by the country’s football body due to the country’s poor results in international matches.