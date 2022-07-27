Neymar to stand trial for fraud over transfer to Barcelona from Santos

The 30-year-old is facing corruption charges alongside former Blaugrana presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is set to stand trial for alleged fraud relating to his transfer to Barcelona from Santos. It has been reported that two of Barcelona's former presidents, Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, are also being charged by the prosecutor's office in Catalunya.

Brazilian investment group DIS have confirmed that Neymar will go on trial on October 17 - four weeks before the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Why is Neymar being charged for fraud?

Barcelona signed Neymar from Santos in July 2013, with the clubs declaring the deal was worth just €17.1 million (£14m/$17m).

However, DIS, which owned 40 per cent of Neymar's rights during his time at Santos, believed much more money was involved in the deal.

Barcelona had paid a further €7.9m for the preferential rights to three young Santos stars, Victor Andrade, Gabriel Barbosa and Giva, and another €40m (£34m/$41m) to N&N - a company owned by Neymar and his family.

DIS has alleged it should have earned much more money in the deal and made its initial complaint in 2015, leading to the investigation.

The prosecutor's office is pushing for a two-year prison sentence for Neymar plus a €10m fine and five years for ex-president Rosell.

Barcelona also face a €8.4m fine.

Legal troubles for Neymar and Barcelona continue

The legal situation for Barcelona and Neymar has dragged on for several years.

This is the second trial that will take place surrounding the transfer.

The move was the subject of an investigation by the Madrid prosecutor's office in 2014.

Rosell resigned from his post as president soon after and it was later confirmed that Barca had indeed paid more to complete the transfer.

The transfer had in fact cost them €86.2m (£73m/$88m) in total, with around €40m going to Neymar's family.

Afterwards, Barca and Rosell's successor Bartomeu were charged with tax fraud.