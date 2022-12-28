Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was shown a second yellow card on Sunday for simulation against Strasbourg.

Neymar booked for foul earlier in second half

Dismissed for diving

Shook head as he walked off the pitch

WHAT HAPPENED: The referee didn't hesitate to brandish the second yellow when Neymar went down in the box in the 62nd minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar did his reputation no favours with the clear embellishment. It's the worst possible outcome for his return to club action after a disappointing World Cup exit.

DID YOU KNOW? The 30-year-old now has five career red cards since joining PSG.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazilian faces a suspension for his antics, meaning he will likely miss PSG's next Ligue 1 match against Lens on Sunday.