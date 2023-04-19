Neymar and PSG star's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announce they are expecting first child together

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has announced that he and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi are expecting their first child together.

Neymar celebrates first child with Biancardi

Announcement made on Instagram

Brazilian already has 11-year-old son

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since mid-February, announced in a joint Instagram post with 28-year-old social media influencer Biancardi that they are expecting their first child together. Neymar already has an 11-year-old son with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The couple made the announcement alongside five pictures celebrating their imminent arrival, alongside the words: "We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon, we are waiting for you!"

The post received reactions from team-mates Vinicius Junior, Richarlison and Marco Verratti, as well as Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? It was confirmed that the ankle injury the PSG star sustained in February will keep him out for the remainder of the season. Beyond 2022-23, rumours continue to circulate over Neymar's next destination, despite the player himself reiterating his desire to retire at the club.