'If Neymar only scores once, he's had a bad game' - PSG indebted to Brazil star again, admits Meunier

The mercurial forward netted both goals in the 2-0 win at Lille on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel's side stretched their Ligue 1 lead to 10 points

Neymar was the hero for Paris Saint-Germain once again on Sunday night, but team-mate Thomas Meunier says it was nothing out of the ordinary for the Brazil star.

He scored both goals in PSG’s 2-0 away win at Lille, which saw Thomas Tuchel’s side stretch their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points.

Neymar dedicated his second goal to Kobe Bryant, after learning of the NBA legend’s tragic helicopter crash at half-time.

“I'm not going to say that you get used to it,” Meunier told reporters.

“But when he only gets one single goal or an assist, you tell yourself that he didn't have a good match! In reality, what he does is sensational.

“It's the same for Kylian [Mbappe] or Angel [Di Maria], they are always decisive. We will always need them, we are lucky to have them on our team.”

Neymar’s double took him to 15 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions this season. Mbappe has 21, with Di Maria on 10 and on-loan Inter forward Mauro Icardi adding 17.

While the spotlight at PSG may be on their fearsome attacking quartet, however, Meunier is hoping his form will earn him a new contract at the Parc des Princes.

He has made more than 120 PSG appearances since joining from Club Brugge in the summer of 2016, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

Asked if he still wanted to stay, Meunier replied: “Nothing has changed.

“Still no news, the management are busy with other players.

“We will see after February 1, we will sit around the table.”

PSG will be hoping to keep their good form going through February, with a French Cup tie and four Ligue 1 fixtures to come before their Champions League last-16 clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Article continues below

“They [Lille] were undefeated at home where they had better form than us,” Meunier said of Sunday’s game.

“It was important to come and show that we are in a very positive frame of mind. We approached the game in a very professional manner.

“There was a bit of fatigue at the end of the match and we lost the ball too often. But it happens against a very good team with players who threaten a lot. It was not easy to contain them. So we will take the result, the job is done.”