'The worst moment' - Neymar posts emotional message as he prepares to undergo surgery after suffering devastating ACL injury

- Neymar sustains ACL injury
- Set to undergo surgery
- Posts emotional message on social media
WHAT HAPPENED? The forward had to be stretchered off in first-half stoppage time during Brazil's 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat against Uruguay after he picked up a serious knee injury. He was spotted with crutches and a heavy leg brace after the game and, following medical scans, it has been confirmed that the Al-Hilal player must undergo surgery.
Neymar is distraught after suffering yet another injury setback and labelled it "the worst" on an Instagram post but vowed to come back stronger.
"It's a very sad moment, the worst. I know I'm strong but this time I'll need my (family and friends) even more. It's not easy going through injury and surgery, imagine going through all that again after 4 months of recovery. I have faith, even too much...But the strength I put in the hands of God so that he can renew mine. Thanks for the messages of support and love.🙏❤️," he wrote.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar is once again set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and it is certainly a huge blow for his new club Al-Hilal and the Brazil national team. This has been a difficult year for the player as earlier in February, he had to go under the knife after picking up an ankle injury during a Ligue 1 fixture against Lille, while he was with Paris Saint-Germain, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.
WHAT NEXT? Neymar may now miss the rest of the Saudi Pro League season and is also a doubt for the Copa America next summer.