Neymar insists standard at 2022 World Cup will be 'very high' and reveals his favourites to win in Qatar

Neymar believes playing the World Cup in the middle of the season will help raise the standard of the competition in Qatar.

Neymar insists are well prepared

Qatar World Cup will have higher levels

Considers Argentina as one of the favourites

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG forward has given his thoughts on the upcoming World Cup. Neymar believes the timing of the competition - right in the middle of the European club season - will allow players to be in the best possible shape to compete.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Esquire, Neymar said: "Losing is never easy in football, but at a World Cup it’s worse. That’s why you have to do the preparation right, be 100 percent right physically and mentally.

"The preparation for this World Cup is better than usual because it’s coming in the middle of the season, where you’re at your best physically. Players can be tired for tournaments at the end of a season and so I think the level of this World Cup is going to be very high."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar when on to pinpoint France, Argentina, Germany, England and Belgium as favourites to win the World Cup. Brazil are looking to end a 20-year wait for the biggest prize in international football when they travel to Qatar.



WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Neymar will be in action for PSG in two more Ligue 1 matches against Lorient and Auxerre respectively before facing Serbia on November 25 in Brazil's World Cup opener.