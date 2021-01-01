Neymar extends PSG contract through 2025

The Brazilian has ended months of speculation about his future after his committal to a new long-term deal with the Ligue 1 heavyweights

Neymar has signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain that will take him through until 2025 at Parc des Princes, the club has confirmed.

The Brazilian, who moved to the Ligue 1 heavyweights from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record transfer fee, has ended months of speculation over his future after renewing terms with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

It represents a major boon for the French outfit, who have dominated domestic football and seen increased European success since his arrival from Camp Nou four years ago.

What has been said?

"It is a great happiness to extend the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain," Neymar told the club's official website. "I am very happy in Paris.

"It is a real pride to be part of this group, to work with these players, this great coach and to be part of the history of this club. These are things that make me believe even more in this great project.

"Here I have grown as a person, as a human being and as a player, too. So I'm very happy to extend and I hope to win many more trophies here."

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: "The centre of gravity of our ambitious project to grow PSG lies in the heart, the talent and the total involvement of our players.

"I am proud to see Neymar reaffirm today his long-term commitment, until 2025, to the Paris Saint-Germain family, whose fans he will continue to delight.

"We are very happy to see him continue to be part of our project and to be by our side for many more years."

Neymar in numbers

The 29-year-old has played over 100 games for les Parisiens since he made a €222 million (£193m/$270m) switch from Spain to France, helping to significantly raise the profile of PSG as they looked to establish themselves among Europe's historic elite.

In his first three seasons, he helped the club achieve two domestic trebles and a further double, winning the Ligue 1 title in each of those campaigns, while continuing to bolster their continental standing.

Brazilian hands PSG boost

The announcement that Neymar will remain at the club beyond the end of his previous deal will undoubtedly please both club powerbrokers and fans, particularly as they look to take the final step to continental success and claim the Champions League.

Last season's final defeat to Bayern Munich represented the nearest that the club have come to the coveted trophy, and only fell short in the semi-finals this year against another well-financed club seeking a maiden triumph in the form of Manchester City.

As speculation continues to swirl over Kylian Mbappe's future in the capital, however, the news that the Brazilian is committed through the next half-decade - well into the autumn of his career - is a major boost for Pochettino, as he continues to attempt to build his own vision following a frustrated half-season at the helm.

