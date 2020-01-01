Neymar admirer, record breaker & schoolboy - Meet Young Lions sensation Khairin Nadim

The promising youngster is aiming high after kickstarting his career by breaking an SPL record and is looking to emulate the Brazilian superstar

The Young Lions’ latest starboy, Khairin Nadim, is 16 years old. Sixteen. An age that many of us have come to associate with school, June holidays and examinations.

While Khairin does have the same set of academic challenges levelled at him as we all did, he has another, larger agenda on his mind- playing professional football.

“Ever since I was a kid, it was always my dream to play for a local S.League club,” he tells Goal in an exclusive interview, his steely determination palpable.

He might be the rawest of talents, with just one professional career appearance to date, but it’s already apparent that the forward is going to be something special.

For Khairin, football has been the main event in his life for as long as he can remember. Having been playing the game since his kindergarten days and watching it for even longer, the young striker lives and breathes football.

Indeed, his origin story is a much-welcomed hark back to a very different time for Singapore football, when many of our national players spent hours honing their skills in the void decks and street soccer courts during their younger days.

“I started playing when I was maybe six years old, under my block with my brothers. I’d usually play after school, almost every day, until night!” he recalls.

“I’ve been a big fan of Liverpool since I was a kid. I’m a big fan because I follow my uncle, he’s the only one in the family who has the same interests as me.

“We would always watch the Liverpool games together, almost every game back then. My mum would always scold me because sometimes the games started at midnight, and she hated it when I slept late, so I would always sneak out of my room to watch the game!

“But the only player that I look up to is Neymar Jr. I love to follow his style, because he’s very creative and skilful. He’s been my inspiration since young, and I idolise him a lot.”

Currently a secondary four student at Woodlands Secondary, Khairin enjoys playing sepak takraw alongside football, having picked up the sport in primary school, and continues to play it to this day.

Having played previously for the youth sides of a number of local clubs during his schooling days, including Home United, Khairin’s big break arrived unexpectedly in late 2019, when Singapore Under-15 coach Philippe Aw decided that he needed a more competitive environment to aid his development, and asked the youngster to join the Young Lions’ training.

For the then-15-year-old, it was a dream come true. He would get the opportunity to play alongside seasoned professionals, including Singapore international midfielder Jacob Mahler.

It was meant to be a training stint, and little else. After all, Khairin was just 15, and was surely not ready for the rigours of senior professional football. Or so he thought, anyway.

“I was speechless,” he revealed. “I just shook for a moment! I received a notification from my manager Sam (Young Lions Team Manager Samuel Tan). He had messaged me, and asked me to come down for a meeting to discuss my career. It was there they offered me the chance to sign my professional contract!

“After I received the message, I straight away messaged my mum, and she called me and said she was really proud of me, and I’m glad that I made her happy, because she’s sacrificed a lot for me. The only way I can repay her is by working hard and pursuing my dream.

“She’s always helped me in my career, when I first wanted to play football, but didn’t have any boots, she would ask me if I wanted a pair and to try out the sport. She would continue to buy me boots for my birthday and all that, so I really appreciate her.”

It was a truly ground-breaking moment for the player. To earn a professional contract aged just 15 is a remarkable achievement, anywhere in the world. However, while many players his age would’ve been content with just earning a professional deal, Khairin was only getting started.

“During the first SPL game against Hougang, I didn’t think I was going to play because it was too soon, it was only the first game! But I was still mentally prepared, because anything could happen,” he said.

“In the last 25 minutes of the game, Coach Nazri called my name and asked me to warm up. I was so hyped up, and at the same time kept my cool. After warming up for about five minutes, I heard my name was called, and the coach asked me to gear up to come on anytime soon.”

And aged just 15 years and 298 days, Khairin Nadim ran out onto the pitch at the Jurong West Stadium, playing for the Young Lions against AFC Cup challengers Hougang United.

It was an incredible moment for the teenager. Not only was he given the opportunity to make his professional bow, but in doing so, he broke Zikos Chua’s record to become the youngest debutant ever in Singapore league history.

“To be honest, I’ve never been this nervous when I stepped on a pitch, ever! I never felt like this in my life. It was an incredible experience; I loved every minute of being involved,” he enthused.

Despite his tender age, Khairin is far from a wide-eyed, inexperienced youngster. Having already notched two goals in two appearances for Singapore’s U-15 National Team, the young forward most certainly knew where the goal was.

Netting twice in last year’s AFC U-16 Qualifiers, including a great solo goal against North Korea, Khairin was quick to reveal his pride at both scoring for his country, and also doing so at Jalan Besar Stadium, in front of over 500 fans no less.

However, despite his efforts in that qualifying campaign, Singapore didn’t fare too well on a team level, only managing a 3rd-placed finish on home soil, with a 6-1 defeat at the hands of North Korea particularly harrowing.

“I think we struggled probably due to the pressure we put ourselves under against a tougher team, and wanting to do well for the country as well,” he reasoned.

“To be honest, the North Koreans are physically better, they’re fast and can keep going. They’re mentally strong, and for our team, we tend to make silly mistakes, silly passes when we are under pressure.

“We need to improve, and hopefully in the future we’ll be a lot better. I think we’ll play better if there are more experienced players to guide and motivate us, because the older players can make us feel like they have some good players with us.”

Discussing his development as a player over the course of his career, Khairin shared on how he used to struggle with anger issues when ending up on the losing side, and how he managed to overcome them with the help of his coaches.

“I hate losing,” he admitted. “I would always lose my temper back then.

“Now, my coaches advise me and talk to me, and I have really learned from the past two years, when I was really bad-tempered. I would scold my teammates and everything. But now, I’ve really changed a lot because of my coaches who have helped me.

“For me, the coach I am most grateful to will always be Coach Philippe Aw. He has helped me with a lot of things, because he’s given me a lot of chances and had the trust in me to lead the Singapore U-16 team.

“He has helped a lot of my teammates too, when they have no money to go home, he will really help you. If you’re really in need, like if you need to buy football boots and all that, you can just ask him, and he’ll always find a way to help you. I really respect him for that.”

Now a fully fledged professional, Khairin has made quite the jump from playing at school and age-group level to the SPL, but he realises that he still has some work to do before he can become a regular starter for the side.

“I think I need to become more creative, and be more confident in my game, because I know I can do much better if I can improve on my confidence. I also want to improve my heading, because for my height, I need to learn how to jump well to get the ball,” he said.

“On the pitch, Coach Nazri will continuously push me. He will tell me to beat the players, and say I can do better, because he knows I can. Off the pitch, he will always remind me to be smarter about what I do outside with my friends, and reminds me to be more disciplined.”

“Another mentor for me would be Jacob Mahler,” he revealed. “He’s always been pushing me, and always messages me to remind me to come earlier next time. I came late for training my first time and got scolded!”

While his pre-National Service goal remains to establish himself in the Young Lions team, Khairin has expressed his desire to eventually move abroad, and make a name for himself in a bigger and better-paying league, so as to secure his life after football.

“I do really dream to play abroad, maybe in the Thai League, J-League, all that. I like the way they play, it’s fast and there are a lot of quality players out there. And also, the salary will be a lot higher, and it’ll be good if I have a Plan B next time,” he explained.

For now, though, the transition into Phase 2 post-Circuit Breaker has seen SPL clubs return to training, albeit in small groups, meaning Khairin must continue his balancing act between schoolwork and football.

“Yeah, I’m very busy!” he exclaimed. “Before COVID, things would be really rushed, because I need to reach the training pitch at 5.30pm, and I’d usually take Grab from my school, or from my home near school, because sometimes it’s really jammed up near Johor.

“I will usually do my schoolwork first during my school time, and I try to finish my homework as fast as possible. I also ask my teachers if they can just not give me homework, because I’m very tired after training! They’re very understanding, and they support me by not giving homework.”

Despite the packed schedule, however, it’s a sacrifice Khairin will willingly make in order to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer. Valuing hard work over all else, he is confident that any player with the right attitude and mindset would be able to succeed in the game.

“My message to young players is that working hard and being disciplined is the most important thing to be a better player. I heard a lot about discipline from my coaches, and it really helps you if you have good discipline. You can become like Hariss Harun, I think he’s a good example, with discipline both on and off the pitch,” he said, concluding the interview.