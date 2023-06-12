Next David de Gea?! Bruno Fernandes loves going in goal during Man Utd training, back-up 'keeper Nathan Bishop reveals

Bruno Fernandes fancies himself as a Jack of all trades at Manchester United, with the Portuguese playmaker often going in goal during training.

Midfielder has taken armband at Old Trafford

Is in the team to create & take chances

Likes to test himself between the sticks

WHAT HAPPENED? That revelation has been made by the Red Devils’ back-up shot-stopper Nathan Bishop, with the 23-year-old being removed from his role between the sticks as a classy playmaker swaps his shooting boots for gloves.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bishop has told United’s official website when asked which members of Erik ten Hag’s outfield squad believe they have what it takes to operate as a No.1 – with the Red Devils currently in the market for another custodian as questions are asked of David de Gea’s future: “Do you know how much talk there is? They give it so much talk, that they would be unbelievable in goal! Bruno tries and he always loves a little rotation on the penalties. Like, if he has scored five, he's like, if you can score one past me now, we'll call it evens and stuff.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop and fellow keeper Jack Butland – who is leaving United as a free agent this summer – have also discussed the best finishers in the Red Devils’ ranks. Ex-England international Butland said: “I think you've got different ones. You've got Rashy [Marcus Rashford], who is pretty ruthless. You've got Anthony Martial, who is really cultured and great with his finishing, calm. Christian [Eriksen]. Bruno is a top, top finisher from distance. I've not seen many as prolific from outside the box and confident in where he's putting it and how he puts it there.” Bishop added: “You've got to put Scott [McTominay] in there. Scott, he slips into that category.”

WHAT NEXT? United will also be hoping to add more firepower to their squad during the summer transfer window, with Ten Hag eager to land another proven No.9 amid links to the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani, Goncalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund.