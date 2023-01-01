Newcastle recall Dubravka from Manchester United mid-way through goalkeeper's loan deal

Newcastle United have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Manchester United mid-way through his one-year loan deal at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper joined in September

Made just two appearances for United

Recalled by Newcastle

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Newcastle United have recalled Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from Manchester United following a loan spell that only started in September.

Dubravka made just two appearances for the Red Devils, both in the Carabao Cup. His competitive debut came in the 4-2 victory against Aston Villa and his last game was the 2-0 win against Burnley.

WHAT WAS SAID? United have released an official statement confirming Dubravka's return to Newcastle, which reads: "Martin Dubravka has been recalled from his season-long loan to Manchester United by his parent club Newcastle United. We would like to thank Martin for his contribution during his time with our club, and wish him all the best for the future."

