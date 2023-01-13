Newcastle boss Howe considering dropping Joelinton following drink-driving charge

Joelinton could be dropped for Newcastle's Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday after being charged with drink driving.

Joelinton charged by police

Howe admits he could be dropped

Says midfielder is "very remorseful"

WHAT HAPPENED? Joelinton has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear in front of magistrates on January 26. Manager Eddie Howe has spoken about the Brazilian's situation and admits he has a difficult decision to make regarding whether he keeps the midfielder in the team or drops him from his starting XI.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It came very much as a shock. It's a difficult situation. Joe is very remorseful; he was very upset [on Thursday]. I think he knows the seriousness of the situation," he told reporters. "Obviously, I can't go in to too much detail out of respect for the case, but I think he understands his responsibilities. We're now in a position where we're supporting him, and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Joelinton has become a key player for Howe and a fan favourite following his move from Hoffenheim in 2019. The Brazilian struggled initially but has been reborn after dropping into midfield. Newcastle return to Premier League action at the weekend and will be aiming to equal a club record of 14 top-flight games without defeat.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Howe's side take on Fulham at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday.