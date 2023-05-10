Newcastle & Chelsea target Raphinha responds to claims he's given green light to transfer away from Barcelona

Chelsea & Newcastle United target Raphinha has broken his silence on the speculations of him leaving Barcelona in the summer as part of a clear out.

Raohinha joined Barcelona in 2022

Catalan club reportedly willing to sell him

Winger has responded to transfer speculations

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of the plans to overhaul their attack, Barcelona are reportedly planning to sell three players namely, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in the summer. The Spanish outfit has to raise €150m in player sales and are also looking to cut down significantly on the wage bill to comply with the FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules of La Liga which could force them to turn to the Brazilian as an emergency sale option. However, Raphinha has come out in public denying the reports as "lies" by commenting on an Instagram post.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Lying. This is lying. Whoever said this is a liar, uninformed and unprofessional. If you delete my comment, I will post this on my Instagram," he wrote.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raphinha is gradually finding his feet at Camp Nou after an injury to Ousmane Dembele pushed him up the pecking order. The forward is adamant to continue at Barcelona but his agent, former player Deco, is aware of Chelsea and Newcastle United's interest in the player. According to Jijantes, the Magpies are even willing to pay £71m (€80m) as a transfer fee for his services which is significantly more than the €65 million (£55m/$65m) Barcelona paid to Leeds in the previous summer.

WHAT NEXT? Although Raphinha started against Osasuna, he was replaced by Ousmane Dembele in the 52nd minute after a lacklustre performance which shows that the Frenchman remains the preferred choice at right wing for Xavi. However, he would hope to put up an impressive show in the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday to win over his manager.