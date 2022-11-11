Newcastle star Almiron offers classy response to Grealish dig amid red-hot form

Miguel Almiron has spoken out on the infamous dig aimed in his direction by Jack Grealish, with the Newcastle forward delivering a classy response.

City star took aim at Magpies winger

Paraguayan has rediscovered a spark

Has turned deaf ear to any detractors

WHAT HAPPENED? Back in May, as Manchester City revelled in another Premier League title triumph, Grealish jokingly suggested that team-mate Riyad Mahrez had “played like Almiron” in a decisive final day showdown with Aston Villa. The Paraguay international who the jibe was aimed at has since enjoyed a remarkable run of form in the Premier League, netting eight goals for Newcastle, and he claims to have paid little attention to the opinions of others.

WHAT THEY SAID: Almiron told Sky Sports when asked if Grealish’s comments have acted as a source of inspiration for him this season: “No, I don’t think anything Jack said has got anything to do with the great form and performances we have been showing as a group of players. Jack’s a great player first and foremost and I wish him all the best as I always do. But this success is down to work, more work and even more hard work [smiles].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Almiron is eager to play down the impact of Grealish’s remark, Magpies team-mate Callum Wilson has suggested that it may have galvanised the South American away from the field. He said: “Well, obviously that comment was made and I didn’t even realise that comment had been made until recently, and I was like ‘what has been said?’ I was oblivious and they were saying what Jack said. He’s just like South American, he’s such a nice guy, happy, he didn’t really comment on it, he just shrugged his shoulders. I imagine internally he’s used it as motivation, but he hasn’t said anything to me.”

DID YOU KNOW? No player scored more Premier League goals in October 2022 than Miguel Almirón (6, level with Erling Haaland). His six goals were the most in a month by a Newcastle United player in the competition since Papiss Cisse's six in April 2012.

WHAT NEXT? Almiron, who has been named Premier League Player of the Month for October, has one more outing for Newcastle – at home to Chelsea on Saturday – to take in before reaching the World Cup break.