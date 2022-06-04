NXGN star Gnonto shines as new-look Italy hold Germany in UEFA Nations League opener

The 18-year-old debutant was one of the Azzurri's young stars to impress as they came close to upsetting the visitors

An inexperienced Italy side held Germany to a 1-1 draw on Saturday to mark an encouraging start to the Azzurri's UEFA Nations League campaign.

Lorenzo Pellegrini broke the deadlock after 70 minutes for the hosts with one of the first real chances for either side at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Germany were soon back in the encounter, with Joshua Kimmich levelling with a close-range finish to earn his side a share of the points in the Group A3 opener.

A debut to remember

The introduction of Wilfried Gnonto proved a turning point in what had been a turgid clash up to the second half.

The 18-year-old FC Zurich forward made an instant impression when, six minutes into his debut, his cross found Pellegrini unmarked in the box to open the scoring.

Gnonto, previously a member of Inter's academy before joining Zurich in 2020, enjoyed a fine season in Switzerland, recording eight goals and three assists in 33 league games to help his side to the title.

He was just one of a host of new faces to feature for Italy as coach Roberto Mancini looks to the future following the disappointment of failing to make the World Cup.

Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi also made his debut in midfield, while veterans Leonardo Bonucci, Ciro Insigne, Jorginho and Marco Verratti were all ommitted from Mancini's team after Wednesday's 3-0 Finalissima defeat to Argentina.

What's next for Italy and Germany?

Saturday's draw means Italy and Germany share second place in Group A3 after one game, while Hungary lead thanks to their 1-0 victory over England.

The Azzurri host the leaders in their next match on Tuesday, while Germany take on England.

Just one side will advance from the first round, with the last-placed team set to be relegated to League B once the groups come to an end in September.

