New Bayern Munich signing Mane could get 10 jersey from Sane - Ex-Manchester City star's father

The Lion of Teranga joined the Bavarians a couple of days ago from English side Liverpool

Leroy Sane will have no problem surrendering the number 10 jersey to Bayern Munich's new signing Sadio Mane, according to his father Souleymane Sane.

The Senegal international recently joined the Bavarians after six successful seasons at Liverpool.

While with the Reds and the Teranga Lions, Mane wore the number 10 jersey, but at Bayern, that number is currently is currently former Manchester City ace Sane's

"Sadio Mane is known with the number 10 at Liverpool and the national team – while at Bayern my son wears it," Souleymane Sane told Radio Futurs Medias as quoted by talkSPORT.

"If Sadio wants the number 10, I’m certain there would be no problem for Leroy to give it to him."

While at Liverpool, Mane played 269 matches in all competitions and scored 120 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has welcomed his new star to the club, stating he is a selfless player despite being a big name in world football.

"Very [excited by the arrival of Mane]; right from the first conversation, he made a very selfless impression, which is extraordinary for a player with such a big name," Nagelsmann told the club's website.

"He said, quite modestly, he can imagine himself in any position. It's rare to experience that in a first conversation, that a player puts themselves completely at the service of the club and the coach. That made our urge to get the signing over the line even greater."

The 34-year-old former centre-back went on to explain why it was not difficult to sign the Lion of Teranga from Jurgen Klopp's side.

"We are Bayern Munich, we always have the chance to bid for big stars," Nagelsmann continued.

"Sometimes we hit financial limits, especially with guys who are playing in England. That was different with Sadio because he has a great desire for our project, our club, and his teammates. I was delighted."