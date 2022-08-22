Neville calls Man Utd's Casemiro signing 'desperation' - but Ten Hag has different view

Neville is not impressed with the club's transfer business this summer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed the signing of Casemiro, despite Gary Neville claiming that the signing shows that the club is getting desperate in the transfer market. The Brazilian's £70 million ($60m) move from Real Madrid is set to be confirmed imminently, with the midfielder poised to become among United's top earners.

The 30-year-old will sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

And speaking before United's crunch Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool, Neville has become the latest to question the move because of the money required to make it happen.

What has Neville said about Casemiro's signing?

"Every other club is really precise. You don’t see them bouncing around like a pinball in the transfer market. It’s Frenkie de Jong, [then] Adrien Rabiot and it ends up being Casemiro," he said on Sky Sports.

“[He’s] on a phenomenal contract that’s going to cost the club £160m. I think he’ll do well for the club for a couple of years.

“But someone, in two years’ time, is going to pick up a player that’s beyond his best years, on £20m a year that they can’t shift. That might be Erik ten Hag, a new manager or new owners.

“There is a large element of desperation with the signing because a five-year contract for a 30-year-old should not happen.”

Ten Hag happy with Casemiro

Despite Neville's comments, Ten Hag insisted that he was delighted with the Brazilian's arrival.

"He is the cement between the stones, that is what we have been looking for in the summer and found it, so we are very happy with his signing," Ten Hag said.

Casemiro was unveiled on the pitch before the game, taking in the crowd's adulation for a brief moment before heading back down the tunnel.