'Never watch Spurs!' Fans tear into Tottenham after Burnley loss
In the last few days for Tottenham Hotspur – both the fans and management – have experienced ups and downs.
After conquering Manchester City just a few days ago, Antonio Conte’s side slumped to a loss against Burnley. This prompted manager Conte to question whether he is the man to solve the club’s problems and hinted he may quit if things don’t turn around.
Many African Spurs fans and those of rival clubs also took the Burnley defeat as an opportunity to voice their feelings and attack the club, its mentality and ambitions.
Aside from the obvious banter from rival fans, Spurs fans themselves were outraged by the latest loss and its impact on their Top Four aspirations.
From the highs at the Etihad to the lows at Turf Moor, there’s one man who has been in the middle of the roller-coaster at Spurs. Tottenham manager, Conte, has been in the eye of the storm. But some fans don’t care, bashing him for making the move to the London club in the first place.
While Tottenham’s form in their last five Premier League games (W1 D0 L4) shows how volatile the league is, it’s also a reminder of how merciless fans can be when clubs don’t meet expectations.
