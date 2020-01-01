Netherlands manager Koeman hospitalised with heart problems

The former Dutch international defender, who has also coached Southampton and Everton, is in a stable condition according to his agent.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman is in hospital in Amsterdam with heart problems, his agent has confirmed.

Koeman's representative Rob Jansen said the former Dutch international defender is in a stable condition after requiring medical treatment.

The former Barcelona player is currently national team coach after a long managerial career that has also included stints in the Premier League with Southampton and Everton.

Koeman was rushed to hospital after feeling unwell on Sunday, his wife Bartina told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, but was helped quickly, did not suffer any serious harm, and should be able to return home on Monday.

Jansen meanwhile told NOS that Koeman did not feel well after cycling and felt chest pains before being rushed to hospital.

The 57-year-old would have been expecting to be making preparations for the European Championships this summer, however they have been delayed for a year following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Koeman was appointed Netherlands manager in February 2018, following the resignation of Dick Advocaat after he failed to guide the nation to the World Cup in Russia.

He has enjoyed a successful spell in charge of his country so far, taking them to the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League - where they were beaten by hosts Portugal - and guiding them to qualification for Euro 2020.

As a player, Koeman gained a reputation as a powerful centre-back who was also capable of scoring goals, with a fearsome long range shot and ability from free-kicks and penalties.

He was part of the Dutch side who triumphed at Euro 88, as well as two European Cups at club level - with PSV Eindhoven in 1988, and Barcelona in 1992. He won four successive La Liga titles with Barca between 1991 and 1994, as well as three Eredivisie crowns with PSV and a further Dutch title with Ajax.

Koeman scored a remarkable 193 goals in 535 club appearances, and also earned 78 caps for the Netherlands, finding the net 14 times at international level.

After moving into management, he has won a further three Eredivisie titles - with Ajax in 2002 and 2004, and with PSV in 2007 - as well as the 2008 Copa del Rey with Valencia. He has also coached Benfica, AZ and Feyenoord, before coaching in English football for three years.

He took Southampton into the Europa League with their highest ever Premier League finish of sixth in 2015-16, before enduring an unsuccessful period with Everton.