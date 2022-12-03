News Matches
United States

WATCH: Netherlands fire back at Charles Barkley's 'whoop-a**' jibe with hilarious 'In Louis We Trust' video - voiced by an American!

Ewan Gennery
14:39 WAT 03/12/2022
Louis Van Gaal Netherlands 2022
The Netherlands have hilariously responded to Charles Barkley's claim that the USMNT will easily beat them in Saturday's World Cup last-16 tie.
  • USMNT face Netherlands in World Cup
  • Barkley confident about victory over opponents
  • Netherlands social media team retort

WHAT HAPPENED? After the USMNT's passage into the knockout stage of the World Cup was confirmed, NBA icon Barkley claimed that they would "open a can of whoop-a**" on their next opponents - the Netherlands. The social media team for the Oranje have posted a video in response to Barkley, with the voiceover done by an American...

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT face the Netherlands on Saturday for a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The winner would set up a game against either Argentina or Australia, who play after them in the evening kick-off.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Cameroon) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Cameroon) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Cameroon)