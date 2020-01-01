Dominant Mohun Bagan put NEROCA to the sword

Nongdamba Naorem and Papa Diawara stole the limelight with impressive performances...

Mohun Bagan romped to a 3-0 victory over NEROCA in I-League at the Kuman Lampak Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Goals from Nongdamba Naorem (27'), Papa Diawara (53') and Komron Tursunov (90+3') sealed the three points for Bagan against a toothless opposition. It was a contest between two unmatched sides and it was evident that Bagan's quality was too much to handle for the Manipuri-side.

Gift Raikhan made a single alteration to the side that registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Kashmir in their previous with Ronald Singh coming in place of Yawo Sekle.

Whereas, Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna clearly prefers not to tweak with the winning combination as he chose to stick to the same starting XI for the fifth consecutive match.

The heavyweights started the match in their usual stride, dominating possession and using the right flank to weave their attacks. They could have drawn first blood as early as the second minute when Dhanachandra Singh's long throw-in was headed towards goal by Papa Diawara, but his effort was too feeble to trouble Marvin Phillip.

VP Suhair and Ashutosh Mehta have forged a great partnership between them and their understanding was once again on display. It was a delight to watch their quick give-and-goes and through balls which kept asking serious questions on NEROCA's defense.

If Mehta-Suhair had made the right flank their own then Naorem and Dhanachandra were not far behind on the left. In the 24th minute, Naorem's back-heel opened up acres of space for the left-back to cross. Little was wrong with the delivery but Diawara could not time his jump to perfection and his header went sailing over the crossbar.

But the Mariners did not have to wait long for the opener as Naorem put his side in front with his second goal of the season. It was a well-constructed move with Naorem finding Beitia inside the box. The Spaniard played out wide to Dhanachandra with his first touch and the former Chennaiyin FC defender put in a low cross close to the goal. Phillip parried it away but the rebound fell for the Kerala Blasters' loanee who made no mistake to score from close range.

The visitors could have doubled their lead within minutes if Fran Gonzalez had not ballooned his volley from six yards after Beitia found his compatriot with an inch-perfect delivery from a flag-kick.

The best chance of the half for NEROCA came off a free-kick floated in by Zoedingliana Ralte but Boubacar Diarra made a mess of it when he failed to nod it into an empty net in spite of being unmarked.

Bagan continued to churn out numerous chances and if NEROCA's Trinidadian keeper had not pulled off a string of brilliant saves to deny the likes of Diawara and Gonzalez the match would have been sealed within the first half.

